File Number One

In 2006, a New England Conservatory student named Edward Guo founded the online portal IMSLP, or International Music Score Library, a kind of Wikipedia for musicians. Now the site contains some 350,000 scores and 40,000 recordings from 14,000 composers. The works of composers who have been dead for less than 70 years are not in the public domain and don’t appear on the site. Still, IMSLP is omnipresent enough that I’ve encountered music students who assumed there were no scores to Strauss songs at all, since they weren’t showing up there. Musicians increasingly take for granted that they can get scores for free. For context, I also spoke with Thomas Tietze, a lawyer for the German publishing house Bärenreiter. While he praised IMSLP for complying with specific requests to take down Bärenreiter scores, he admitted that “we don’t find [the portal] particularly great,” and that his company could still initiate a lawsuit “if necessary.” Surprisingly, I couldn’t find much in the way of articles about IMSLP online. I called Guo recently to talk about his now-essential website.

VAN: How did imslp get started?

Edward Guo: I started IMSLP back in January 2006 when I was a composition sophomore at New England Conservatory. I had a lot of free time back then and wanted to do something new. The idea for IMSLP came to me because, when I was a kid in Shanghai, I looked everywhere for full scores to buy but could never find any, even in the biggest bookstores. This was back in 1999. So I thought I’d create a site that would help people who don’t have access to classical music scores for whatever reason.



I had a friend at the time who was a computer science student, and I managed to convince him to code the website based on Wikipedia. He got bored with it after a few days and left the project without finishing the site. Even so, I decided to finish the project myself, and had to learn web programming in a very short amount of time. All in all the first version of the website took half a month to finish. It went public on February 16, 2006. The first versions were pretty ugly though.



In the first few days I uploaded a few scores I found on other websites and a few I scanned, starting with all of Beethoven’s Piano Sonatas (file number one is still Beethoven’s Op.2 No.1). Then I added links on Wikipedia to the IMSLP pages. IMSLP grew fast, much beyond my expectations at the time.

So you studied composition. Do you play any instruments yourself?

Yes, piano and violin. Unfortunately, both pretty badly.



What is your role in this project at the moment?

My official role is as president of the company behind the website, Project Petrucci LLC. These days I spend most of my time managing the many projects we have going on and making sure everything is running smoothly.



How many people earn money with this project?

Roughly 25 right now.



And how many people are working on IMSLP FOR FREE?

It depends on how you define “working.” For frequent contributors, we probably have roughly the same number as paid at any given time. The site works like Wikipedia, so it is hard to define this number exactly.